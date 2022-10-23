THE STAPLE in every village, town and city is its shops.

Over the decades, people see their local shops and chain shops change hands and in some cases, have a complete revamp of the high streets, making them almost unrecognisable to those of old.

Here we take a look back at some of the shops across Pembrokeshire between the 1920s and 1980s.

Western Telegraph: Hellings & Cornwell butchers in Milford Haven in the 1940s. Picture: Jeff DunnHellings & Cornwell butchers in Milford Haven in the 1940s. Picture: Jeff Dunn

Western Telegraph: Fishguard Carpet Shop in the 1980s. Picture: James ScofieldFishguard Carpet Shop in the 1980s. Picture: James Scofield

Western Telegraph: Inside the butchers shop in Milford Haven in 1980. Picture: Terry IngramInside the butchers shop in Milford Haven in 1980. Picture: Terry Ingram

Western Telegraph: Staff outside Reynolds shop on High Street, Haverfordwest in the 1920s. Picture: Christine Ann RobertsStaff outside Reynolds shop on High Street, Haverfordwest in the 1920s. Picture: Christine Ann Roberts

Western Telegraph: Oliver's Shoe Shop and Piccolo's on Bridge Street, Haverfordwest in the 1970s. Picture: Samantha DaltonOliver's Shoe Shop and Piccolo's on Bridge Street, Haverfordwest in the 1970s. Picture: Samantha Dalton

Western Telegraph: The toy window of Foster Powells shop in Milford Haven in the 1950s. Picture: Terry DaviesThe toy window of Foster Powells shop in Milford Haven in the 1950s. Picture: Terry Davies

The pictures were supplied by readers through our nostalgia group, Our Pembrokeshire Memories.

Do you have any memories of these shops? Or do you have any old pictures of the county? Or just want to feel some nostalgia, head over to our group by searching Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.