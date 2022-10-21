HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, October 19.

Hilary Davies (Llangwm)

Hilary passed away peacefully at Morriston Hospital on September 29 aged 64 years. Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

Her funeral service took place on Thursday, October 20, 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. There were family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Sandy Bears can be sent c/o Roy Preddy 28 Gail Rise, Llangwm SA62 4HW. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Arthur Geoffrey Martlew (Rosemarket)

The death occurred peacefully on Saturday, October 8 of Arthur Geoffrey Martlew affectionately known as 'Geoff' aged 87 years of St. Leonards Park, Rosemarket. Beloved husband to Dorothy. Dearly loved dad to Elizabeth and Peter, Simon and Bonnie and the late Lorna. Cherished grandad to James, Ross, Cai, Geoffrey and Daniel.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, October 24 at St. Ismael's Church, Rosemarket at 2.30pm followed by interment at Rosemarket Cemetery. There will be family flowers only with donations in lieu if so desired for The Paul Sartori Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

David Thomas James Merriman (Haverfordwest)

It is with great sadness to inform you that our dad passed away, just a day before his 72nd birthday. David Thomas James Merriman was a much-loved dad and grandad. Dad was born in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire on October 8, 1950, to Jack and Hilda. Surviving him are his partner Denise, his children Joanne, Nicholas and Elin, brothers Andrew and John, stepchildren Aaron and Lorna and all of their respective families. We know dad is at peace after being ill for about a year. He will be missed by many friends in Derby as well as lifelong friends from his hometown of Haverfordwest. Ward 303 at Royal Derby Hospital have gone above and beyond to support our family at this very difficult time, and we thank them wholeheartedly. All of the Merriman family thank those who have provided support over the recent weeks.

The funeral service will take place at Amber Valley Crematorium, Swanwick on Friday, November 4 at 3pm. Family flowers only please, donations received in lieu for Ward 303 Royal Derby Hospital and The Grange Banqueting Suite Littleover, Derby. Any enquires to Trafford Lowe funeral Services, 166 Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, Alfreton, Derbyshire DE55 7DR. Tel no 01773 602593

Reginald Scales (Manorbier)

The death occurred peacefully at his home on October 7 of Reginald Scales, he was aged 90 years. Reginald will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

The funeral service took place on Wednesday, October 19 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 10.45am. There were family flowers only with donations if desired made payable to Cancer Research, Wales c/o Funeral Directors Messrs W & M J Rossiter & Sons Ltd. The Old Rectory, The Norton, Tenby, SA70 8AB, Tel: 01834 843160 or via www.rossitersfunerals.co.uk

Patricia Mary Rose Ablitt (nee Allen. Neyland)

The death occurred on Wednesday, October 5 of Patricia Mary Rose Ablitt (nee Allen) aged 85 years of Lawrenny Street, Neyland. Pat passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her children after a long illness. Beloved wife of the late Alan Ablitt. Dearly loved mother of Kim, Angela, Robert and the late Derick. Cherished grandmother to Andrew, Daniel, Adam, Cerys, Ben and Tom. Treasured great grandmother.

The funeral service will take place at the graveside at Honeyborough Cemetery, Neyland on Monday, October 24 at 11:30am. There will be family flowers only. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Pat, please send direct to Dementia UK. The funeral arrangements are being carried out by E.C. Thomas & Son. E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876

Gerald Blayney (Haverfordwest)

Gerald passed away suddenly at home on October 1 aged 66 years. Dearly loved, he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Gerald can be made payable to the Stroke Unit, Ward 11 and sent c/o Stroke Unit, Ward 11, Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, SA61 2PZ. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437 763821)

Trevor John Owens (Milford Haven)

The death occurred at peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 12 of Trevor John Owens, aged 80 years of Hakin, Milford Haven. A devoted husband of Freda, dearly loved father and father-in-law to Adrian and Caren and Julian and Linda, adored grandfather of Ciara, Osain, Megan and Bethan. Trevor will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his family and friends

The funeral service will take place on Monday, October 24 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired for the RNLI may be sent to Mr. John Haughey, 12 Hayston Avenue, Hakin, Milford Haven, SA73 3EB. The family are aware that some people may prefer to wear black as protocol dictates, however we would like, if possible, to see a splash of colour. Please come as colourful as you feel is appropriate. Feel free to go to town or be more subtle. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Melvin Desmond "Des" Jenkins (Haverfordwest)

Des passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on October 5 aged 71 years. Des leaves to mourn partner Julie, daughter and partner Zoe and Leigh, grandson and partner Ben and Ceri, great grandson Joey, sister and brother-in-law Diane and John and many other family members. Dearly loved, he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.

The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 28, 12.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Des for Ward 10, Withybush Hospital can be sent to Ward 10, Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest, SA61 2PZ. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Maurice John Griffiths (Saundersfoot)

The death occurred peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 5 of Maurice John Griffiths, affectionately known as 'Mo', aged 74 years of Cwn Gwennol, Rushy Lake, Saundersfoot. Devoted husband of Janet. A dearly loved and proud father of Ceri and Christopher and father-in-law to Anna. Cherished bampa of Harriet, Benjamin and Oliver.

The funeral service took place on Friday, October 21 at St.Issells Church, Saundersfoot at 2pm followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 3.15pm. There were flowers or donations. Donations in memory of 'Mo' will be for The British Heart Foundation c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876 & 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 or via www.ecthomasandson.co.uk

Mrs M Ilar Bailey (Llangolman)

Peacefully on Sunday, October 9 at the Graylyns Nursing Home, Letterston, Ilar beloved wife of the late Rev Anthony Bailey, formerly of Charing Cross, Llangolman, Clunderwen, Pembs, dear grandmother of Rachael and James and loving great-grandmother.

Funeral Service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth, on Monday, October 24 at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired towards The Graylyns Nursing Home, Letterston. c/o Ken Davies &Sons, Funeral Directors, Blaenwern, Bro Waldo, Clunderwen. Tel: 01437 563319

Yvonne Gwenda Rees (Johnston)

The death occurred peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 16 of Yvonne Gwenda Rees, aged 86 years of Johnston. Dearly loved wife of the late Leslie and the late David, Yvonne will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family and friends.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, November 2 at 1.15pm at St. Katharine & St. Peter's Church, Milford Haven followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent to The Paul Sartori Foundation, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Catherine Elizabeth “Betty” Roch (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully at Withybush Hospital on Wednesday, October 12 Catherine Elizabeth Roch “Betty” of Bolton Hill, Haverfordwest aged 85 years. Beloved wife of Walter, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ian and Jayne and Huw and Kate, loving grandmother of James, Matthew, Daniel and Bethany.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 22, 2pm at Tiers Cross URC. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to the Wales Air Ambulance and/or Tiers Cross URC may be sent c/o Mrs Mary Smith, Bolton Hill House, Old Hakin Road, Haverfordwest SA62 3EW. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.