AN optometrist has been honoured by the founders of Specsavers.

Andy Britton has received a medal in recognition of his clinical excellence by Doug and Dame Mary Perkins.

Mr Britton, a director of Specsavers Haverfordwest, is one of 14 colleagues from across the UK and the Republic of Ireland to receive a Doug and Dame Mary medal for clinical excellence and outstanding customer care.

Recipients also receive £1,000 prize money.

It is the first time that the prestigious medals have been handed out in the UK and the Republic of Ireland by the Specsavers founders, having been first launched in Australia and New Zealand.

"I am immensely honoured to receive this award," said Mr Britton.

"I have always strived to be the best that I can be within my profession, delivering the best care for my patients, supporting my colleagues and the wider profession of optometry over a 25-year career.

"To be recognised in this way by Dame Mary and Doug Perkins is very special, particularly as I was inspired by their story of why they set up Specsavers to change lives through better sight and hearing."

Paying tribute to his Haverfordwest team, he said: "My colleagues make a difference daily and this award is as much for them too.

"Supporting them in their careers and inspiring them is hugely important to me and Specsavers.

"I hope that we can inspire others to work towards recognition such as this award over the coming years."

Andy Britton with Doug Perkins (Image: Western Telegraph)

Specsavers founder Doug Perkins says that it is important that the work of optometrists such as Mr Britton is recognised.

"Our colleagues make a difference to their local communities every day and it is very rewarding to be able to honour them through these new awards," said Mr Britton.

"The medal for clinical excellence recognises those who serve our communities, optimise patient outcomes, develops themselves and provide clinical leadership.

"Huge congratulations to Andy and all the winners."

