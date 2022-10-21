A 32-year-old Herbrandston man has pleaded guilty to four charges of sending young girls, aged between 12 and 14, photographs of his genitalia.
Daniel Tyler appeared before Swansea Crown Court this morning (Friday) when he pleaded guilty to each of the four charges.
The crimes took place in November 2020 when Tyler sent photographs of his genitalia to a girl aged 12, another to 13-year-old girl and two photographs to a girl aged 14.
Following a request from his counsel, Judge Paul Thomas agreed to adjourn the matter to enable a pre-sentence report to be carried out as well as a psychiatric report.
Tyler will return to Swansea Crown Court on December 9 when sentencing will take place.
