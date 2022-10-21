A Pembrokeshire MP has thrown his weight behind Rishi Sunak for the next Prime Minister after Liz Truss’ lightning resignation yesterday.

Speaking from a lectern in Downing Street yesterday, Ms Truss said she had told the King she was resigning as the leader of the Conservative Party as she recognised she ‘cannot deliver the mandate’ which Tory members gave her a little over six weeks ago.

After talks with the chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives, Sir Graham Brady, Ms Truss agreed to a fresh leadership election ‘to be completed within the next week’.

Ms Truss will remain as Prime Minister until her successor is chosen.

The resignation after a chaotic 44 days in office has led those in opposition to call for a general election.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “The Conservative Party has shown it no longer has a mandate to govern.

“The British public deserve a proper say on the country’s future. They must have the chance to compare the Tories’ chaos with Labour’s plans to sort out their mess, grow the economy for working people and rebuild the country for a fairer, greener future.

“We must have a chance at a fresh start. We need a general election – now.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey added: “We don’t need another Conservative Prime Minister lurching from crisis to crisis.

“We need a general election now and the Conservatives out of power.”

In the Preseli Pembrokeshire and West Carmarthenshire constituencies more than 1,700 people have signed the UK Parliament petition calling for a general election.

The electoral calculus website predicts that if this were to happen both Pembrokeshire seats would change from Consevative to Labour.

The Western Telegraph asked Preseli Pembrokeshire MP, Stephen Crabb, and Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire MP Simon Hart whether they thought an election should be called and what they thought of the predictions and the number of people in their constituencies who had signed the petition.

Mr Crabb did not respond.

Mr Hart would not be drawn on the question of a general election but said that he would be supporting Mr Sunak as future Prime Minister.

“After the last few weeks the very least we can do for the country is get the right PM this time,” he said.

“No time for experiments; no time for frivolity; no time to line up a job offer. This is about choosing someone serious, tested, competent and kind. For me that is Rishi Sunak.”