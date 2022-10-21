A 24-year-old Haverfordwest woman has appeared before a Crown Court judge accused of blaming somebody else for a crime she is alleged to have committed and subsequently perverting the course of justice.
Dion Morgan, of Three Meadows, Haverfordwest, is accused of providing false information in her witness statement to the police following an alleged incident on December 14, 2021.
Yesterday, Friday October 21, her barrister, Jon Tarrant, told Swansea Crown Court that Morgan claims another man was responsible for the offence. But three other co-defendants - who did not appear with her when she was brought before Swansea Crown Court - disagree.
The co-defendants, who have not been named, claim this false statement was a deliberate attempt on Morgan’s part ‘to put the blame on an innocent man’.
No plea was entered when Morgan was brought before Judge Geraint Walters at Swansea Crown Court yesterday morning.
Following a request from the Crown, the matter was adjourned to November 14.
Morgan was released on conditional bail, the conditions being that she resides are her home address and that she doesn’t have any contact with the co-defendants.
