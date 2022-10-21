An exciting project exploring Pembrokeshire’s shared heritage with Wexford in Ireland has been given additional funding of €1.48 million as it enters its second phase.

Ancient Connections’ aim is to revive and celebrate the ancient links between communities in north Pembrokeshire and Wexford.

To date it has commissioned new artworks, traditional skills training, archaeological work, support and training for local festivals, schools projects, mentoring and support for businesses and community projects.

It has been announced this week that Pembrokeshire County Council, together with partners Wexford County Council, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and Visit Wexford will now embark on phase two of the project.

The additional €1.48m funding, which includes €1.19m from the European Regional Development Fund through the Ireland Wales Co-operation programme, will enable increased activity to take place in north Pembrokeshire and County Wexford, addressing the time that was lost to the project during the Covid pandemic.

In addition, the fund has built on and expanded some of Ancient Connections goals, namely celebrating culture and heritage; building cultural and business opportunities in and between both regions, as well as developing the theme of pilgrimage in a major way.

Phase two will involve support for local businesses, who experienced the economic fall-out from the Covid pandemic,with business training in Ferns, County Wexford and a project in Pembrokeshire to support businesses to develop new tourist products.

The creation of a cross-border pilgrimage route, named the Wexford- Pembrokeshire Pilgrim Way, which links Ferns and St Davids, has begun in earnest.

With the two areas easily connected by the Stena Line ferry service between Fishguard and Rosslare, the rising interest in pilgrimage holidays and long-distance walking, the stunning landscapes and the historical links between St David and St Aidan, the idea of a new route joining these destinations is a compelling one.

Additional art projects and marketing of the pilgrim route will take place as part of phase two, with the aim to drive more spend into the areas.

Ancient Connections project will now continue for at least nine more months, ending in summer 2023. For more information on events and news, visit www.ancientconnections.org.