A Pembrokeshire Audi driver who was caught driving at nearly twice the speed limit must pay £966 and has had six points put on her licence.
Kim Davies was caught driving at 54mph on the A477 at Johnston which has a speed limit of 30mph, signified by street lighting placed at less than 200 yard intervals.
Davies’ Audi A5 was caught by a speed camera at 4.26pm on April 9 this year.
MORE NEWS:
- Fynnon Samson deaths reviewed- campaigners hope for 'justice'
- Hakin driver fined for non-speeding motoring offence
Davies, 61, of Milton Meadows, Milton, did not appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 20. Instead she entered a guilty plea under the Single Justice Procedure.
Magistrates fined her £797 and ordered her to pay costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £79. They also endorsed her driving licence with six penalty points.
They took Davies’ guilty plea into account when imposing their sentence.
Davies will have until November 17 to pay the balance of £966.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here