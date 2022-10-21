A Pembrokeshire Audi driver who was caught driving at nearly twice the speed limit must pay £966 and has had six points put on her licence.

Kim Davies was caught driving at 54mph on the A477 at Johnston which has a speed limit of 30mph, signified by street lighting placed at less than 200 yard intervals.

Davies’ Audi A5 was caught by a speed camera at 4.26pm on April 9 this year.

Davies, 61, of Milton Meadows, Milton, did not appear at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 20. Instead she entered a guilty plea under the Single Justice Procedure.

Magistrates fined her £797 and ordered her to pay costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £79. They also endorsed her driving licence with six penalty points.

They took Davies’ guilty plea into account when imposing their sentence.

Davies will have until November 17 to pay the balance of £966.

 