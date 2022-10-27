EVERY week, our Western Telegraph Camera Club members are out and about capturing all sorts of fantastic pictures.

Whether its peaceful scenery, events, landmarks or nature, they are always on hand with their cameras to capture the moment.

Each week we set our members a theme to take pictures of and this week it was the colour purple. We received many submissions of flowers, cars, the sky and much more.

Here are just some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Lavender. Picture: Sara JoseyLavender. Picture: Sara Josey

Western Telegraph: Purple car. Picture: Gary LightPurple car. Picture: Gary Light

Western Telegraph: Purple globe thistle. Picture: Chris McLuckiePurple globe thistle. Picture: Chris McLuckie

Western Telegraph: Purple flower. Picture: Cathy DeanePurple flower. Picture: Cathy Deane

Western Telegraph: Purple Audi. Picture: Laura HemingwayPurple Audi. Picture: Laura Hemingway

Western Telegraph: Purple mushroom. Picture: Alice KilnerPurple mushroom. Picture: Alice Kilner

