As the people of Pembroke Dock turned out in force to tackle the ongoing boy racer upsurge, there was one notable absence from the meeting – the police.

And their failure to attend yesterday, Friday October 21, has prompted widespread anger.

“This indicates that the police are reactive rather than pro-active,” said Senedd Member Samuel Kurtz, who had travelled from Cardiff to attend the meeting in the town council offices.

Samuel Kurtz, speaking at this morning's meeting (Image: Western Telegraph)

“They should be adopting a pro-active measure to stop this from happening. But until an accident happens, the status quo remains.”

And as those attending the meeting began sharing their own experiences of the way in which the boy racing problem is being ignored, the police failure to clamp down on the issue came through loud and clear.

“I started complaining back in 2019 and have subsequently reported it on many occasions to the point where the police told me I was becoming a nuisance,” said a resident of Fort Road, which is one of the areas worst-hit by the racers.

“Fort Road has become like a dual carriageway.... the near-misses I’ve seen along there are astronomical.”

The racers, described as both male and female and between the ages of 17 and 30, congregate at the unmonitored and unlit council car park at Fort Road. They then race through a crossroads to the old market as well as through the High Street, Meyrick Street and Bush Street.

The cars can sometimes be seen travelling bumper to bumper. Even though the racing can take place at any time of day, the worst times are between 10pm and 3.30am.

“The revving that we hear is unacceptable,” commented another resident.

“They remove their plate lights, which is illegal, and some of the cars have put their number plates in their car windows so that they won’t be identified. And this is also illegal.

“One of my neighbours recently tried to video one of the vehicles to show to the police, but the next day she had eggs thrown all over her house and her car.

“Because nothing is getting done about it, the kids know that they’re unaccountable and that they’ll keep on getting away with it.”

Police speed tests carried out in the Fort Road area have concluded that 85 per cent of vehicles were travelling at less than 33mph. As a result, they have confirmed that there isn't a speed roblem.

“But the fact that the remaining 15 per cent are out of control is irrelevant.

“The police keep telling us that the council are responsible while the council keep telling us that it’s the police. In my opinion the police don’t want to get involved because they know that the culprits will play up. They’re frightened of them.

"But if the police don’t stand up to them, what are our chances?”

Now Sam Kurtz is urging the residents to report the racing to the police on a regular basis. If anyone is concerned about doing this for fear of retaliation, Mr Kurtz is urging people to email their concerns to him, which he will then follow up on their behalf.

He has also agreed to take the matter up with both the Dyfed-Powys Police Chief Superintendent and Pembrokeshire County Council to request a second public meeting which they will both attend.