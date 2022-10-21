A CARPENTER who drove into and killed an off-duty Dyfed-Powys police officer on the A40 has been found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

Simon Draper, 42, of Meidrim Road, St Clears, had already pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving when he clipped Lynwen Thomas, riding her bicycle on the A40 at Bancyfelin in February last year.

Crown Prosecution Service felt the charge did not go far enough and claimed Draper had in fact been on his phone when he collided with Ms Thomas’ bicycle.

Draper claimed it was his 13-month-old son Ted, sitting behind him in the van at the time of the incident, who was in possession of the phone.

In a five day trial at Swansea Civic Centre, Draper’s testimony became unclear, stating he turned round to check his son was not crying and then saying he turned to give his son a dummy as he collided with Ms Thomas.

In extraordinary exchanges during day three of the trial, prosecution counsel Carina Hughes said to Draper: “You are doing whatever you can to take the blame away from yourself by using your son.”

Ms Hughes would go on to say, “you are making it up as you go along and you are not telling the truth.”

Draper: “No.”

Hughes: “You were on your mobile phone.”

Draper: “No.”

The rear wheel of Ms Thomas' bicycle which came attached after the collision (Image: CPS)

His Honour Judge Hywel Dylan James summed up the phone usage to the point of collision, which occurred at 18.43, with Draper claiming from 18.39 his iPhone was in the hands of his 13-month-old son.

"Draper accepts that at 18.38 he had to place his thumb on the phone to unlock it using his left hand,” said Judge Hughes.

"At 18.39.24, six seconds after an outgoing FaceTime call, Facebook messenger was launched. The defendant stated this must have been done by Ted because he had given the iPhone to him.

"At 18.39.34 FB messenger usage ends.

"At 18.39.38 Facebook is launched. The home screen button (on the phone) has to be pressed and the screen swiped twice.

"At 18.40 Apple Music is launched playing Coldplay.

"At 18.41.48 Instagram is launched. At 18.42.55 Instagram usage ends.

"At 18.42.57 Facebook is launched by way of the app switcher. Seventeen seconds later the van comes into collision with the bike."

Lynwen Thomas had been described as an 'avid cyclist' with a 'thirst for life' (Image: CPS)

In heartbreaking testimony read out on behalf of Lynwen's partner Jamie Daniel Hughes, Mr Hughes said on that fateful night in February he knew something was wrong.

“I came home from work and could not see any lights on, which I thought was strange because I thought she (Lynwen) would be home,” said Mr Hughes.

“I went out with the dog down the road to see if I could see her. Something was strange as there was no traffic. The road was dead.

"It was too cold and dark to be out and so much time had passed. I had a gut feeling something was wrong.

“I returned home with the dog and started calling the family to see if she was with anyone. Just as I was doing that I got a knock on the door.

"The police informed me she had been involved in an accident and passed away.”

Draper was estimated to be going between 58mph and 62mph at the time of the collision (Image: CPS)

A former soldier in the First battalion of Royal Welsh Fusiliers serving tours in Northern Ireland and Kenya, Draper had been mentioned in Dispatches for his heroics in battle including saving a comrade during a pipe bomb explosion.

Welling up Draper said of the incident on the A40: “I will never forgive myself. It is not just me that was affected it was my kids. Everybody has suffered because of what happened.”

Monica Williams said to her husband on the night in question as they passed Lynwen: “F*** s*** what the f*** is that person doing out on the bike at this time of night, you think there would be more so you can see them.”

Today, October 21, the jury found Draper guilty unanimously for death by dangerous driving.

Sentencing has been adjourned to a date to be fixed.

Draper remains on bail and a pre-sentence report was ordered.