Who fancies designing a Christmas card to be sent to some of the bigwig personalities across the realm – and that could even include the new Prime Minister?
Well, now’s your chance, as Senedd Member Samuel Kurtz has launched his annual Christmas card competition for primary schoolchildren based throughout Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.
The winning design will feature on Mr Kurtz’s 2022 Christmas card which gets sent to households across Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire as well as local businesses and parliamentarians in both the Welsh and UK Parliament.
“For our young budding artists, this is a fantastic opportunity to put pen to paper and spread some Christmas cheer,” he said.
“I’m looking for a design which will stand out on any mantelpiece, and could include something that maybe highlights the extraordinary area we live in.
“Best of luck to all those that take part – I can’t wait to see your designs!”
All local primary schools in Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire have been contacted.
If your child would like to participate, please send either a landscape or portrait A4 Christmas design to Samuel Kurtz MS, 16 High Street, Narberth, SA67 7AR.
