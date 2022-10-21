Schoolchildren who gave a welcome in song to the Princess Royal on her visit to Saundersfoot last week have been praised by their headteacher.

All the pupils of Saundersfoot CP School performed a sea shanty as the royal visitor stepped on to the village’s harbour decking on Friday October 14.

The Princess was in the village to unveil the name of the Wales International Coastal Centre’ replica schooner interpretation centre and to visit the World Coastal Rowing Beach Sprint Finals.

The school's ambassadors presented the Princess with flowers. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Headteacher Nick Allen said he ‘could not be prouder of the children, staff, volunteers, and parents for all the support and their conduct during the whole afternoon’.

Children and staff wait excitedly for the Princess's arrival. (Image: Saundersfoot CP School)

At the weekend, the school was also invited to be part of the medal ceremony for the World Coastal Rowing Beach Sprint finals.

And the two events were ‘unique, once-in-a-lifetime opportunities’ for the pupils, said Mr Allen.

He revealed the preparation that preceded the event.

“As you can imagine, moving the whole school down onto the decking was quite a logistical challenge, let alone preparing the children for singing outdoors and the etiquette of greeting Royalty.

“The staff skilfully and creatively worked these into lessons and activities, so we were fully prepared.”

The Princess Royal had a tour of the replica schooner while the schoolchildren watched from the decking below. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Mr Allen said that even the deluge of rain as the large group walked back to school could not dampen spirits.

He added:”This is an event that the whole community of Saundersfoot came together to celebrate, and I am so grateful that the school played a part.”

School ambassadors Grace, Halle, Lowri, Ava, Dylan, Diruksha, Flynn and Meg have shared their thoughts after meeting the Princess and presenting her with flowers.

Lowri and Ava were asked if they performed the sea shanty regularly, and Ava informed the Princess that the school had learnt the song specially for her.

Meg presented the royal visitor with a gift for her grandchildren – the book Dewi, The Daydreaming Dragon of Freshwater East which was created by one of the school’s teachers, Sandy Lawrence.

Meg presents the Princess with the gift of the book. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

The young ambassadors have shared their thoughts on their Royal encounter.

Grace: “The day was an amazing experience, and it was such an honour to meet Princess Anne.”

Lowri: “I was nervous to meet HRH at first, but I really enjoyed meeting her, it was an amazing day.”

Meg: “It was a once in a lifetime experience and it was interesting to see the whole event. It is something that I shall remember forever.”

Dylan: “It was very interesting to meet and speak with HRH- as she got closer and closer to me, I got more and more nervous but it was a great experience.“

Halle: “I was nervous but when she was talking to me, I relaxed and enjoyed the experience.”

Ava: “It was very nice to see the queen’s daughter and it was great to be part of the naming ceremony. It was an honour to be part of a royal event.”

Diruksha: “I was quite nervous, but I really enjoyed the experience – it was something that I shall never forget. I have now met a member of the Royal family, and I can’t believe she asked me about my home country, Sri Lanka.”

Dylan, Iwan and Ollie were proud medal-bearers. (Image: Saundersfoot CP School)

Six representatives from the school - Lily, Lowri, Lexia, Dylan, Iwan and Ollie - were briefed on their role in the medal ceremony and attended on both Saturday and Sunday.

Lily, Lowri and Lexia were also on stage at the championships' medal ceremony. (Image: Saundersfoot CP School)

There was much excitement over the weekend as numerous British athletes featured in the finals and semi-finals, including ex-member of school staff Sarah Parker.

Mr Allen said: “The pupils carried out their roles with diligence and professionalism. It was a fantastic experience for them.”

Adventurer Steve is pictured with three happy pupils. (Image: Saundersfoot CP School)

Not only did the pupils get close to Olympic rowers and top-class athletes, they even managed a chat and picture with tv presenter, naturalist and writer Steve Backshall, husband to Olympic rower Helen Glover.