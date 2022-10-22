Of all towns across Pembrokeshire, Tenby is one that is no stranger to quality food, with 13 of the town’s 14 top-rated eating establishments listed as TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Destination.

But which reigns supreme?

According to TripAdvisor, the best place to eat in Tenby is Fuchsia in The Mews off Upper Frog Street, which scores five out of five on its food, value and service.

Down the road at Lower Frog Street is the second-placed Billycan, with 75 per cent of all its reviewers on TripAdvisor ranking it as ‘excellent.’

Like Billycan, scoring 4.5 on its food, value and service is Stables Restaurant, which takes third place.

One of the reviewers said of the Stables, which is nestled inside Tenby's medieval town walls: “My favourite restaurant! Great atmosphere, food delicious and cooked to order. Each time is always as good as the last! Can’t wait for my next visit!”

MORE NEWS

Moving slightly out of the town centre to Heywood Lane is the Heywood Bar and Grill, which comes in at fourth, scoring five out of five on its atmosphere and 4.5 on its food, value and service, with 80 per cent of reviewers giving the restaurant the website’s top rating.

The top five is rounded off by Indie Burger, back on Upper Frog Street. One of its reviewers wrote: “Lovely little burger place in Tenby, staff were polite, service was quick, burger was amazing, all at a great price.”

Heywood Bar and Grill on Heywood Lane (Image: .)