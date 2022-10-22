As the nation spent time reflecting on the anniversary of the tragic events that took place in the Aberfan mining disaster on October 21, 1966, the Vicar of Hubberston has announced details of a remembernce service where people are being invited to reflect on their own loved ones who have passed away.
"We recently found ourselves in Aberfan where we we visited the cemetery," commented the Rev W.G.R. Lewis.
"I'd never been there and I don't mind telling you that after reading the names of the children, I had tears in my eyes. It made me think of people I have lost.
"And sometimes, remembering people we have lost, saying a prayer and lighting a candle for them really helps."
To help people remember their loved ones in a positive way, St David's Church is holding a service of remembrance on November 5 at 11am.
The names of those who have been lost will be read out and a candle will be lit in their memory.
"It doesn't matter if the person's funeral was held at the church or not - everyone is welcome. The service is simply to help the bereaved," said Rev. Lewis.
For further information ring Colin on 07576 844034, or simply go along on the day.
