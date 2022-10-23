COME and visit the Wildlife Trust’s Teifi Marshes Nature Reserve and Welsh Wildlife Centre this autumn!

Two weeks of exciting activities are planned for the October half-term school holidays.

Join Wildlife Trust Red Squirrel Project Officer Sarah Purdon on Wednesday, November 2 to celebrate Red Squirrel Day.

There will also be squirrel clay modelling for a small fee and lots of squirrel-themed gifts available.

Author Fiona Lunn has donated copies of her ‘The Squirrel’ audio book, Welsh language book and notecards to raise funds for the Trust’s conservation work.

The Visitor Centre’s retail area has fantastic locally-made items, wildlife themed gifts and seasonal clothing.

The Glasshouse Café will be selling a superb range of main meals (until 2:30pm) as well as snacks, cakes, ice creams and drinks. Seating is available indoors or out.

The nature reserve and visitor centre are free to enter with just £4 to pay for all day parking.

Dogs are welcome on the reserve if kept on leads to protect the local wildlife and please do use the dog bins for disposing of dog waste.

Any money spent goes towards the conservation of habitats and maintaining the reserve.