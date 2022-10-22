Two Pembrokeshire footballers have helped Wales clinch a prestigious Street Football win.

Tati Richards and Laura Edwards pulled on the famous red shirt at the Street Soccer Nations Cup held in Dundee.

Both were key members of the women’s national side that won the tournament plate, beating Sweden 4-2 in the final.

Laura and Tati are representatives of the Street Football sessions based in Haverfordwest where they have developed to become the first players from Pembrokeshire to represent Wales in this fast-paced format of the game.

Tati and Laura joined Street Football sessions offered by the social inclusion charity Street Football Wales in March 2022 and developed to become key members of the national side.

Laura, who was Wales’ top goalscorer with seven strikes throughout the tournament, said: “It has been amazing to be involved in Street Football, I am so grateful for the experience and have made some amazing friends since joining. Representing Wales feels like a dream come true”.

Tati, a talented athlete, added: “Street Football is really fast paced. It is a very skilful game and being among the first Pembrokeshire players to represent Wales in a tournament against other nations is something I never thought I would have the chance to do. It is a really proud moment for me, it is a great honour.”

The players also paid tribute to their teammates from Haverfordwest who they have created a special bond with, sharing a passion for the game.

Many had not met before participating in the sessions and are now good friends.

Coach Jo Price said she and all of their teammates celebrated their achievements and are incredibly proud of their application and dedication to the sport.

Jo, youth worker and Street Football coach for Pembrokeshire, said: “Street Football offers opportunities for people from all different backgrounds to participate in sport, develop social connections and offers a safe space for players to engage in an inclusive and competitive environment.

“I am incredibly proud of all players that attend the sessions weekly, especially Laura and Tati who are an inspiration to anyone wanting to play the game.

“They are incredible players and most importantly, great people”.

Everyone at Pembrokeshire Youth Service would also like to congratulate Laura and Tati for their fantastic achievements and wish them all the very best for the rest of the season.

For more information on Street Football, see the Street Football Wales website, Facebook and Instagram or email Jo Price jo@streetfootballwales.com

Sessions in Haverfordwest run at the new Sports Village at Haverfordwest High VC School from 5pm every Wednesday.