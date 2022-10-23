A festive atmosphere in the Loft Gallery at Colby Woodland Garden is being created by the Pembrokeshire Craft Makers.
Members of the group are ramping up for their 2022 season finale week in the gallery.
They have been busy creating Christmas-themed products including cards, tree decorations and ornaments and jewellery as well as a selection of additional new items.
The festive finale week takes place from October 31-November 6, with the gallery closing at 4pm daily.
