Reports of a solo dinghy sailor in difficulty off Abereiddi led to the launch of St Davids all-weather lifeboat yesterday afternoon, Saturday October 22.
The volunteer crew were paged at 12.11pm and launched the Norah Wortley in a southerly force five wind to make best speed up the coast.
Once at the scene, it was found that the sailor had managed to make their own way back to shore, where they were met by the local coastguard team.
As the lifeboat was no longer required at the scene, it treturned to station at around 1.10pm and was made ready for service.
