An appeal for seals to be given space during the pupping season is being made by the Pembrokeshire National Park Authority.

People are being urged to avoid disturbing seals and their pups, as they continue to appear on beaches and in coves all along the Pembrokeshire coast.

The authority has received reports of people getting too close to seals at a time when they are particularly vulnerable.

National Park Authority ranger service manager, Libby Taylor said: “Seals are protected by law but this year alone we’ve heard of kayakers entering coves where seal pups were present and one incident of someone trying to put a tiny new-born pup into the sea.

“If a pup is alone on a beach, it usually means its mother is nearby in the water. She can sometimes stay away for long periods of time, so please keep well away so she can return when she needs to.

“One of the best ways to see seals and their pups from a safe distance is the Pembrokeshire Coast Path National Trail, which passes along cliffs above so many remote coves and inlets that are inaccessible on foot. A pair of binoculars will help you get a closer look.

“If you do see any seals, the best thing to do is to keep noise to a minimum, ensure dogs are kept on leads and to find an alternative location for your walk or adventure.”

The park authority has put temporary signs in place at some known pupping locations to raise awareness of the issue with people who may not be aware their chosen location is popular with seals.

If you believe a seal is in distress, please call Welsh Marine Life Rescue on 07970 285086 or the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

Codes of conduct for people to follow when exploring the Pembrokeshire Coast can be found by visiting the Pembrokeshire Marine Code website.

To find out more about seals and some of the other amazing species you can spot in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, visit pembrokeshirecoast.wales/wildlife