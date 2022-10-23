A colleague of 37-year-old police sergeant Lynwen Thomas has spoken out to condemn the use of mobile phones while driving.

Ms Thomas was cycling home from work on a February evening last year when her Trek road bike was hit by a Ford Transit van whose driver had been using his phone moments before.

She was fatally injured and died at the scene of the collision on the A40 westbound by Bancyfelin – less than 10 minutes away from her home in St Clears.

On Friday, October 21, Simon Lee Draper, 42, of Meidrim Road, St Clears, was convicted of causing Ms Thomas’s death by dangerous driving.

Speaking after the conviction, the lead investigator in the case, Sergeant Sara John, said: “Yet again, we see the utter senseless and unnecessary devastation caused by using a mobile phone whilst driving.

“Lynwen was less than 10 minutes away from home when Draper, who was persistently using his iPhone at the wheel, collided with her whilst she was cycling along the A40.

“Lynwen was a respected colleague and a loving mother, daughter, sister and partner who was taken far too soon due to the arrogant and selfish actions of the defendant which have left a young child without their mother.

“Lynwen’s family have welcomed today’s verdict, but now wish to have their privacy respected.”

Ms Thomas was a keen cyclist and triathlete, and was Dyfed Powys Police’s heritage crime officer, working out of police headquarters in Llangunnor, Carmarthen.

She had previously served as an officer in Pembrokeshire.

Her family they said it had been a long and painful 20 months since the collision but they had finally seen justice been served on the person responsible for taking her away from them.

They thanked their barrister Ms Carina Hughes, the Crown Prosecution Service and the police investigation team for their combined effort in seeing Draper convicted of causing Ms Thomas’ death by dangerous driving.

Draper was convicted at the Nightingale Court at Swansea Civic Centre after a five-day trial.

The court heard that he had been using his mobile phone in the moments leading up to the collision and as a result, failed to see Ms Thomas who was wearing reflective clothing and had a bright light on her pedal cycle.

Draper unsuccessfully argued that it was his 13-month-old son who had been in possession of the phone.

However, a paediatric expert told the court that the functions and activity recorded on the phone were impossible for a child of that age to perform.

Draper was released on bail and will be sentenced once a pre-sentence report has been completed.