Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s three visitor attractions will all play host to Hallowe'en-themed events this half-term, with a series of eerie experiences available for all ages.

Carew Castle, Castell Henllys Iron Age Village and Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre all have a range of events from spooky tours and storytelling sessions to Celtic celebrations and arts and crafts activities.

Be dazzled by the fire performance of Damazo Inferno during Castell Henllys’ Samhain Celebration. (Image: PCNPA)

At Carew Castle, there are a number of events included with normal admission from October 27 to November 6, ranging from the Herbal Myths and Magic Tour on October 27, to Fireside Tales on October 29 and 30.

Are you brave enough to explore the Creepy Mill haunted house experience and/or Scarecrow Trail from 29 October to 6 November 6?

On November 1 there will Hallowe'en Hijinks with the Forest Fairy Friends led by Fairy Blackberry and Incy Wincy Spider, who run an interactive workshop packed with games, dancing, storytelling, singing and Hallowe'en fun suitable for those aged three and over. Booking is essential.

There’ll also be a Room on the Broom storytelling workshop, which will see Julia Donaldson’s magical picture book brought to life.

MORE NEWS

There will also be other well-loved tales and games that will bring young imaginations to life! There are three hour-long sessions on Thursday November 3 and Friday November 4, starting at 10am, 12 noon and 2pm. Recommended ages four to eight. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

For prices, opening times and to reserve your place on bookable events visit www.carewcastle.com.

Hallowe'en events at Castell Henllys Iron Age Village begin with Haunted Henllys, giving visitors the chance to enjoy an autumnal walk through the enchanting woodland before arriving in the village itself, where you will meet the ghosts of the Iron Age.

For an extra £2 you can follow the spooky pumpkin trail. Daily activities include a guided tour, ancient skill or craft demonstration and a storytelling session.

Haunted Henllys runs from 10am-4.30pm from Saturday 22 to Friday 28 October. On Sunday October 30, the day will include a Quiet Session, where no loud or noisy activities will take place from 10am-1pm.

The Samhain Celebration will give you an insight into how the Iron Age people celebrated this ancient Celtic festival with activities such as woad-painting, the art of fire lighting, beeswax candle making, as well as listening to tales and songs of old around the roundhouse fire.

As the sun sets, prepare to be dazzled by the fire performance of Damazo Inferno before he sets the wicker man alight! The Samhain celebration takes place on Saturday October 29 from 12 noon-5pm.

The Haunted Henllys Ghoulish Ghost Tour, which is family friendly, will introduce you to some of the creepy and magical creatures and characters of Welsh folklore as you tour around the woodlands and village.

At the end of the tour, children will have the chance to have a Hallowe'en- themed face paint and go trick and treating around the village.

For full details, opening times and to book your place for the above events visit www.castellhenllys.com.

Oriel y Parc's pumpkins are ready to be admired by Hallowe'en visitors (Image: PCNPA)

At Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in St Davids there will be Spooky Hallowe'en Crafts with Kate Evans on Wednesday November 2, giving children the chance to make a spooky willow and clay wreath for Hallowe'en. These wreaths are reusable, recyclable and bird friendly and will look great on doors, in windows, or on trees.

Children must be accompanied by an adult. Sessions start at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2pm. Booking essential.

The Spooky Hallowe'en Trail will give children a chance to search around the centre and grounds to locate the spooky artefacts and clues, solve the riddle and claim your surprise. £2 per child, includes a special prize.

There is also an autumn woodland display in the woodland area untilSunday 6 November, providing a great backdrop for a memorable photo with family and friends. Don’t forget to share with Oriel y Parc on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram via @OrielyParc.

Don’t forget to visit the range of free exhibitions on offer, including On Your Doorstep in the Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales gallery.

For opening times and to book your place on the above events visit www.orielyparc.co.uk.

To see all National Park events, including the upcoming Archaeology Day on 5 November, visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events.