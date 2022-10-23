Wales’ largest county agricultural show, Pembrokeshire County Show promises to be bigger and better when it returns in 2023.

Dates have been set for the event on August 16 and 17 at Pembrokeshire County Showground in Haverfordwest.

Show president Mansel Raymond paid tribute to all those who supported this year’s event.

“Thank you to everyone who came along and supported the show," said Mr Raymond.

"It was pleasing to see how the public respected the showground. We had to rely heavily on the time and contribution of volunteers to organise and manage this year’s show after the difficult period the society faced as a result of the pandemic.

"We have learnt a lot from this year’s show with a new team at the helm and we will take on board everything we have learnt when it comes to organising the event for next year.”

Award winners at this year’s Pembrokeshire County Show included:

Baron de Rutzen Award: Those under the age of 45 who farm in Pembrokeshire and could demonstrate their farm’s use of the latest technological methods to promote progressive, sustainable agriculture were encouraged to enter the prestigious Baron de Rutzen Award.

The winner was Michael Williams, a dairy farmer from Puncheston. He farms conventionally using regenerative farming practices. His emphasis is longevity of herd and sustainability of on-farm food production using low inputs and low disturbance methods.

Producing food and enhancing the environment to make for happy cows. Michael is signed up to the Regenerative Farming Plan with a net zero commitment by 2040.

Student Bursary Award: Rebecca Roberts from Camrose, Haverfordwest, received the £1,000 bursary which is open annually to all qualifying students studying subjects clearly allied to agriculture.

Rebecca studied at Harper Adams University between 2019 and 2021 and is currently studying at Harper & Keele Veterinary School.

While at university she has worked on a local beef and sheep farm between her studies where they lamb 300 ewes and she regularly fed the calves. Rebecca is a member of Keyston YFC.

Ambassador for 2023: The role was awarded to two applicants this year – Luke Watts from Martletwy and Betsan Williams from Llangolman.

Luke is particularly keen to get more primary aged children from the county involved with the show to help them understand the importance of agriculture and the strength of Pembrokeshire’s farming community. Betsan will use her position to try and get as many local businesses (small and large) to exhibit their produce.

Long Service Award: Farm and estate workers from Pembrokeshire, who have been employed on the land for 25 years or more, could be nominated for this Award. There were six recipients: Paul McManamon; Geoffrey Davies; Anthony Vaughan; Richard Davies; John Race and Michael Kurtz.

The next event on the showground will be the Christmas Fair which takes place on Sunday, December 11, between 10am and 4pm. There will be gift and craft stalls, food and drink, festive music and a Santa’s Grotto. admission is free.

Full details of all Pembrokeshire Agricultural Society’s events are available on the website at pembsshow.org and for up-to-date details follow Pembrokeshire County Show on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.