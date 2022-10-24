WALES will take on hosts New Zealand in the quarter-finals of the World Cup on Saturday (kick-off 7.30am).

Ioan Cunningham's side claimed third spot in Pool A after starting the tournament with a last-gasp win over Scotland but then suffering a heavy defeat to the Black Ferns and a 13-7 loss to Australia.

That defeat to the Aussies meant that they had to wait to have their knockout spot confirmed as one of the two best third-placed teams.

Wales were always likely to progress because South Africa needed to stun England but the Red Roses thrashed them 75-0.

However, the loss to Australia meant they were seeded eighth and they now face the top-ranked New Zealanders for the second time.

The hosts ran in 10 tries in a group stage demolition job and Wales will need to produce their performance of the competition to make a game of it.

Cunningham believes his squad will be fuelled by frustration this week after failing to fire against the Aussies.

“We are disappointed for sure and frustrated as well,” he said. “The girls defended extremely well and showed so much passion for the jersey to keep Australia out for the vast majority of the game. “But the territory and possession stats are so low we made it very difficult for ourselves, We had plenty of opportunities and we just didn’t convert them.

“Our breakdown wasn’t what it should have been. They turned us over too many times which doesn’t give you the field position you need to keep the pressure on, we’re going to have to fix that.

“The biggest frustration is we felt we were the better team, you could see the growth in the side from the last few months.

“At times we looked far more comfortable than them but we just didn’t convert that into points and when you’re without territory and possession, pressure usually takes its toll.

“We can take heart from some of the stuff we put together and we want to be playing the best teams in the world, we’ll relish the opportunity.”

Wales were edged out by Australia after the sides traded tries in the first half with half-back Iliseva Batibasaga catching the Welsh defence napping at the ruck to strike first.

Cunningham’s side responded through Sioned Harries after a driving lineout but the Wallaroos triumphed to seal automatic qualification thanks to the boot of Lori Cramer.

The quarter-finals get under way with France taking on Italy on Saturday (kick-off 4.30am).

England face Australia on Sunday (kick-off 1.30am) followed by Canada versus the USA (kick-off 3.30am).

The winners of the Wales-New Zealand quarter-final will face the French or Italians in the semi-finals.