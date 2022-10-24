Royal Air Force veteran Doug Fulcher is a man of his word, after fulfilling a long-held promise to donate a unique flying boat artefact to the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre collection.
During his RAF service at Pembroke Dock in the 1950s, Doug created in his spare time an exquisite letter opener, in the form of a medieval sword, out of Sunderland flying boat metal.
A regular visitor to Pembroke Dock in recent years, Doug returned again last month, just before his 90th birthday.
“I’ve followed the progress of heritage projects in Pembroke Dock over the years,” said Doug, “and I promised I would bring along the letter opener. I've used this almost daily for well over 60 years and now it has come home.”
Welcoming Doug were members of the Heritage Centre team including Volunteer Mike Reeve who added: “This is a unique and beautifully made reminder of our flying boat past and we are honoured to have it as part of our collection.”
Doug also brought along the flying log of former wartime flying boat captain Flight Lieutenant David Prestwich, which has been generously passed to the Centre by his widow, Mrs Rita Prestwich of York, and which prompted considerable interest among the archive team.
