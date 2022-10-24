Wednesday October 19 saw the return of Saundersfoot Connect's Macmillan Coffee Morning – and what a morning it was.
As in previous years, the event was very well attended and raised £1,655 for Macmillan Cancer Support, far exceeding the total from the previous events.
“The morning was the very definition of a community event,” said Ladan Harper, the main organiser of the coffee morning. “Bakers donated a very tempting array of goodies; the raffle was a great success with prizes being generously donated by individuals and businesses in the Saundersfoot community and a steady flow of people passed through the doors over the course of the morning."
The organisers gave a special thank to Andrew Evans of St Brides Hotel and Spa, along with his management and staff, who gave a warm welcome to the hotel and provided tea and coffee and support throughout the morning.
“I’d also like to thank the fellow members of the Saundersfoot Connect admin team who helped out before and during the event,” added Ladan. “And, of course, to everyone who took the time to come along and support this fabulous cause and help raise this amazing donation.”
