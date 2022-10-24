Pembrokeshire’s ASD Family Help is celebrating today after being awarded £348,900 from the National Lottery.

The group provides support for families, autistic children and teenagers and parents and carers.

“The charity is very much about bringing the community together, to enable families to support each other and raise acceptance and awareness of autism,” said Melissa Hutchings- The Pembrokeshire lead, managing the project.

“We are there to support them and empower them with knowledge and skills so that neurodivergent young people have better outcomes in life.”

The National Lottery funding will be used to create Strong Autism Communities in Pembrokeshire.

The project, which lasts for five years, will support autistic people and their families or carers to take part in activities and events within their local communities, enabling people to come together to provide peer support and develop friendships.

It will enable autistic children, young people, and adults to learn new skills in safe autism- friendly environments and will create positive experiences, within their communities.

Information about autism, rights, training, and signposting to other opportunities in the local community will be provided to empower parents and carers to support young people into adult life.

Training will be provided for other organisations and health professionals to develop autism friendly environments and activities.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, this grant means that we can bring communities together to support each other, so they do not feel so alone and isolated. This will help to improve mental health,” said Melissa.

“We can also empower parents and carers with knowledge and skills so that they can connect with their young person, understand them and amend and adapt their approach.

“We aim to raise awareness and acceptance of autism within the area. We aim to support families with claiming benefits. As so many are on the poverty line, this will make a big difference to people’s lives.”

National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. The National Lottery Community Fund distributes a share of this to projects to support people and communities to prosper and thrive.

To find out more visit www.TNLCommunityFund.org.uk.