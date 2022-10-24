A community fridge is celebrating its first anniversary after saving 7,280kg of food from landfill in its opening year.

Tenby Community Fridge was established in the Old Chapel in Lower Frog Street in October 2021 and was set up in reaction to people's concern over food wastage.

The aim of the fridge is to combat waste by collecting and offering perishable items donated by local stores, usually when they reach their 'sell by' (which are immediately frozen) or 'best before' dates.

The fridge is open between 11 am and 4pm Tuesday to Saturday.

All are welcome to take food but customers are encouraged customers to only take enough for their own use.

A spokesperson for the project said: "Over the year we have rescued 7,280 kgs of food, that would have gone to landfill.

"Any remaining food is collected for use at the Greenacres Animal Rescue Centre in Haverfordwest so we are delighted to promote ourselves as a zero waste organisation.

"Please spread the word as there is often usable food, especially bread, remaining before close at 4pm. Baguettes and rolls are easily transformed into pizzas, bruschetta, bread pudding etc. (look up 'uses for stale baguettes' online).

"We're always looking for new volunteers - if you're interested, please call or email Anne on 07811 359686 or tenbytownclerk@btconnect.com."