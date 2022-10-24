Pupils at Fishguard’s Ysgol Bro Gwaun have raised more than £270 for MacMillan cancer support during their annual bake sale.
Pupils and staff laid on a sumptuous spread of cakes and bakes available to buy at break time in order to raise much needed funds for the cancer charity which provides support to people diagnosed with cancer and their families.
The annual cake sale again raised much-needed funds for the charity, exceeding £270.
“A huge thank you is extended to all who contributed with their baking, purchasing and donating, as well as to the amazing team of pupils who gave up their time to run the stall.
“Our total exceeded £270 and will help to provide support to those battling with cancer.”
