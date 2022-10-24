Shalom House is holding an AGM on Tuesday November 16, 2022.

The meeting will start at 6pm and will take place online.

Shalom House is Pembrokeshire’s only palliative care centre and offers specialist care to those living with life limiting illnesses and respite for their families.

If you would like to attend; please contact Sam Wilson-Croft on samwilsoncroft@shalomstdavids.org or call on 01437 721 344 and a link and a copy of the agenda will be sent out.

The meeting is open to the general public, and all are welcome.