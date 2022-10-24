AN EXHIBITION exploring the musical tradition of Wales is being hosted in Haverfordwest.

Record: Folk, Protest and Pop is being held at the Riverside Gallery in Haverfordwest.

It features various items from The Welsh Music Archive and Screen and Sound Archive.

It looks at Wales’ early folk music traditions through manuscripts including Melus-seiniau Cymru and the influence of Meredydd Evans and his wife Phyllis Kinney, including a letter that had previously not been seen from Richard Burton to Mered discussing Wesh folk melodies.

It also looks at independent labels and Welsh groups working to produce protest and pop music.

It will feature material relating to Y Blew, Super Furry Animals and early pop magazines including Sŵn, gig posters from the 1960s through to the 1990s and a pop art portrait of Dafydd Uwan by Malcolm Gwyon.

Pedr ap Llwyd, chief executive and librarian of the National Library of Wales, said: “Record: Folk, Protest and Pop is a colourful and diverse celebration of the musical tradition in Wales.

“It is a pleasure to be able to share the exhibition with new audiences outside of Aberystwyth by taking the exhibition on tour to the Riverside gallery in Haverfordwest, and demonstrate the richness of our collections which represent the development of the tradition across the centuries, using a combination of the collections of The Welsh Music Archive, the Screen and Sound Archive; and items from our visual collections.

"There is something for everyone in this exhibition, from the past to the present, and it is sure to stimulate memories among its visitors.”

Mari Elin Jones, Curator of ‘Record: Folk, Protest and Pop’ added: “Curating this exhibition has been a lot of fun, and it’s been great to be able to put the collections of the Welsh Music Archive and Screen and Sound Archive, which are so varied and fascinating, centre stage.

"I hope ‘Record’ will inspire visitors to explore the National Library of Wales’s music collections further, as well as go to their local record shop to pick up a Welsh album or two!”

Nia Mai Daniel, head of archives, manuscripts and contemporary records section, and coordinator of The Welsh Music Archive, said: “The exhibition is a taste of the folk and pop music collections held at the National Library of Wales, and is an opportunity to celebrate some of our recent donations, such as the Merêd and Phyllis Kinney archive and a Super Furry Animals scrapbook.

“If anyone has further material to donate, such as posters, photographs, or letters, then please get in touch. Our work continues to ensure that our collections reflect the history of Welsh music from its roots to the present day.”

Alongside the music exhibition is Pembrokeshire: Past and Present, an exhibition focusing on the history of the county.

Both are on display at the Riverside until Saturday, February 18.