ALMOST £1,000 was raised for a Pembrokeshire children’s charity by a tractor run during the summer.
South West Wales Vintage Tractor and Engine Club took more than 40 tractors on a run through south Carmarthenshire to raise money for Sandy Bear, the Pembrokeshire based Children’s Bereavement Charity.
They left Whitland in the presence of Sandy Bear on the annual tractor run and travelled through the countryside on the winding roads before stopping off for a bite to eat at Amroth to Pendine where there was a weekend of Hot Rod racing.
Mark Beynon-Evans, chairman of the club, and treasurer Megan Morse presented Sandy Bear’s Karen Codd with £800 and the September meeting.
Sandy Bear is a registered charity that provides support to all children and young people up to 18 who live in Pembrokeshire and have or are likely to suffer a bereavement.
The South West Wales Vintage Tractor and Engine Club is celebrating 50 years in 2023 with a commemorative dinner. The club meets on the second Monday of each month at Caffi Beca, Efailwen, at 8pm with guest speakers, visits to collections and an opportunity to talk about tractors and engines.
Anyone interested in joining should contact Mr Beynon-Evans on mark.beynonevans@btinternet.com
