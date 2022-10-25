THE new term for Torch Youth Theatre will have Angharad Sanders leading the young theatre stars alongside incumbent artistic director Chelsey Gillard.
Youth Theatre members are set to benefit from the traditional offer to young people as well as new elements to the programme which will include increased stage time and interaction with Torch production cast members, guest practitioner masterclasses, more sharing of work with parents and guardians and increased opportunity to work with industry specialists in the theatre.
MORE NEWS:
Ms Sanders said: "We’re already into the term and we’ve been working on building confidence, doing drama games and creating images through exercises.
"Our script work so far has included Matilda, The Twits and Under Milk Wood. And we’re about to start work on our next Torch Theatre event for Halloween – a spooky showcase of scary activity!
"We still have a few limited places left for this term. Anyone wishing to join us – get in touch, we have such a lot of fun!”
During the coming weeks, they will be consulting with members, parents and guardians about the exciting plans for the Youth Theatre in the new year.
For more information about the theatre, email education@torchtheatre.co.uk
