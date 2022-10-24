IMAGINE being entered into a cup competition and finding out nearly your entire first-team squad is cup-tied.

That’s the peculiar situation Hakin United find themselves in after their current campaign in the Welsh Cup has cup-tied 18 first-team players from competing in the Pembrokeshire Seniors Cup.

Club secretary Jonny Lewis said the club did not know players playing in one competition would be cup-tied in the other.

“We were not aware it was a rule,” said Mr Lewis.

“We thought it was only players that transferred from other clubs that were cup-tied. We did not realise it was our own players too.”

The club say they will play their second’s side in the Seniors Cup.

Hakin have had quite a prolific campaign in the Welsh Cup so far, coming through four rounds and only conceding one goal.

The Vikings beat Cwmamman United 3-0 in qualifying round one. They put five unanswered past Penlan AFC in qualifying two and scrapped through 1-0 against Afan Lido in qualifying round three.

Their most recent result was an emphatic 4-1 win over Taffs Well in round two of the competition proper.

Next up for the Vikings will play Holywell Town, of Flintshire, in round three, to be played at the Ob on November 12.

