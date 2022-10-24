Tenby's all-weather lifeboat was launched twice in just over an hour yesterday, Sunday October 23.

The first shout came at 3.20pm, when the Coastguard received reports that a father and son were in difficulty surfing off Burry Holms, 17 miles east of Tenby.

As the lifeboat was passing the DZ2 market buoy near Pendine, it was confirmed that the two were now safely ashore and in no need of assistance, so the lifeboat was stood down to return to station, arriving at 3.50pm.

The second shout of the day came 40 minutes later, at 4.30pm, after multiple 999 calls were made to the Coastguard reporting that several surfers seemed to be struggling to get ashore at Rhossili.

The volunteer crew were soon on the water and made best speed to the area, 18 miles east of Tenby.

Once on scene, the lifeboat performed a shoreline search covering Rhossili and Llangennith, up as far as Burry Holms. With nothing found and nobody reported missing, it was concluded that the surfers had managed to get safely ashore.

The lifeboat was once again stood down and returned to station, arriving at 6.20pm