As the Conservative Party Leadership race nears its end, just Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt remain in the race for Downing Street.

With Southampton's Sunak well past the 100 backers mark, his victory could come just seven weeks after he lost out to Liz Truss in the previous Tory leadership contest.

As it appears that Sunak will be announced as the next PM, here is everything you need to know.

Where is Rishi Sunak from?





Rishi Sunak was born in Southampton General Hospital on May 12, 1980.

Yashvir Sunak was born in Kenya, while Usha was born in Tanganyika. Rishi Sunak’s grandparents were born in the Punjab region of India and migrated from East Africa to Britain in the 1960s.

His mother Usha was then the manager of Weston Pharmacy in Southampton. while his father, Yashvir, was a GP.

Rishi Sunak's family lived at Richmond Gardens in Portswood but moved to a six-bedroomed home at Spindlewood Close, Bassett, after the birth of Rishi’s brother Sanjay and sister Raakhi.

What is Rishi Sunak’s education?





Sunak attended the Southampton prep school Oakmount until it closed in 1989. He then attended Stroud School in Romsey.

Rishi then became a boarder at Winchester College in Hampshire, where the fees for 2022-23 are £45,936 a year.

For university, he attended Oxford University and studied philosophy, politics and economics, before going on to receive a Masters's in business administration at Stanford University in the US.

What is Rishi Sunak’s net worth?





Earlier this year, Sunak was included in the Sunday Times rich list, detailing the UK’s wealthiest people.

According to the Guardian, this makes him the first frontline politician to be named in the annual ranking since its inception in 1989.

The list puts his and his wife’s net worth at £730 million, with their source of wealth categorised as “technology and hedge fund”.

The Guardian reports that Sunak also owns a portfolio of four properties spread across the world and valued at more than £15m.

What is Rishi Sunak’s political career?





Prior to politics, Sunak worked as a hedge fund manager, acquiring his wealth there.

In 2009, he married Akshata Murthy, the daughter of the Indian billionaire NR Narayana Murthy, who founded the IT company Infosys.

In 2015, he became the MP for Richmond. In 2018 he became a junior minister and in July 2019, secretary to the treasury.

When Boris Johnson’s first chancellor, Sajid Javid, resigned in February 2020, Sunak was promoted to chancellor.

Soon Sunak became the steering force to get the UK economy through the Covid-19 pandemic, launching schemes such as Eat Out To Help Out.

After months of calls to resign to then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Sunak announced his resignation as Chancellor in July.

Sunak’s leadership campaign

Following Boris Johnson’s resignation as Prime Minister, Sunak announced his leadership campaign ‘Ready For Rishi’.

The Tory Leadership race came down to Sunak and Liz Truss before she won the most votes and served as Prime Minister.

Following Truss’s resignation after just 45 days, seven weeks after campaigning for Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak is in a leadership race again.