NORTH Wales invaders Arwel Rhys Hughes Jones and his navigator Dylan John Williams - from Pwllheli and Abersoch respectively – became the first from their area to win the Cilwendeg Rally in the 60th edition of the west Wales classic on Saturday.

Jones made light of treacherous slippery conditions to power his Ford Escort to victory after the Ford Sierra of last year’s winner, Chris Hand, of Glynarthen, and co-driver Dai Roberts had to be withdrawn due to mechanical difficulties.