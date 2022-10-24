NORTH Wales invaders Arwel Rhys Hughes Jones and his navigator Dylan John Williams - from Pwllheli and Abersoch respectively – became the first from their area to win the Cilwendeg Rally in the 60th edition of the west Wales classic on Saturday.
Jones made light of treacherous slippery conditions to power his Ford Escort to victory after the Ford Sierra of last year’s winner, Chris Hand, of Glynarthen, and co-driver Dai Roberts had to be withdrawn due to mechanical difficulties.
Local victories included John Davies (Llandysul) and Eurig Davies (Llandyfriog) who pushed their Vauxhall Astra to the Masters title; Ieuan Evans (Mydroilyn) and Richard Williams (Llanfihangel-y-Creuddyn) in the Expert class and Joshua Weston (Llechryd) and Gethin Jones (Crymych) whose Peugeot 106 topped the Semi Expert/Novice category.
A stella performance in their Ford Escort saw Ioan Lloyd (Llandysul) and Dylan Evans (Tanygroes) crowned best local crew, while the Best Mixed/Female Crew award went to Rhydlewis siblings Michael and Natasha Roberts (Ford Escort).
“It was very good to be back following a three-year break caused by Covid,” long-serving race secretary Olwen Davies told the Tivy-Side.
“On behalf of the Teifi Valley Motor Club I’d like to thank everyone who helped make this year’s Cilwendeg an unqualified success.”
RESULTS: 1st Overall: 8 Arwel Rhys Hughes Jones/Dylan John Williams (Ford Escort). 1st Master: 3 John Davies /Eurig Davies (Vauxhall Astra). 1st Expert: 31 Ieuan Evans/Richard Williams (Ford Escort). 1st Semi-Expert/Novice: 71 Joshua Weston/Gethin Jones (Peugeot 106). 2nd Master: 7 Iwan Jones/Ryan Griffiths (Ford Escort). 2nd Expert: 36 Hefin Jones/Llinos Jones Davies (Ford Escort). 2nd Semi-Expert/Novice 81 Hedd Wilshaw/Aled James (Ford Fiesta) 3rd Master: 15 Llyr Williams/Ceri Davies (Peugeot) 206 3rd Expert: 47 Nathan Summers/Jordan Dziadulewicz (Ford Escort). 3rd Semi-Expert/Novice: 72 Richard James/Peter White (Ford Escort). Best Mixed/Female Crew: 35 Michael Roberts/Natasha Roberts (Ford Escort). Best Local Crew: 28 Ioan Lloyd/Dylan Evans (Ford Escort). Best Turned out Car: 64 Joanna Bond-James/Dean Wiltshire (MG ZR). Best 1600cc and Under: Car 46 Alyn Welsby/Dan Parsons (Ford Escort). Best Under-21 Navigator: 61 Lucas Adams (Vauxhall Chevette). Last to Finish: 88 Arthur Jones/Tudur Williams (Ford Fiesta).
