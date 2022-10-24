ANOTHER dismal showing from Haverfordwest saw them lose at home to Bala in the JD Cymru Premiership at the weekend.

It all looked so good for County when Elliot Scotcher hit a magnificent 30-yard freekick into the top corner to put the Bluebirds 1-0 up.

But minutes later Jack Wilson was shown a straight red card for his follow-through on Kieran Smith after playing a pass intended for Scotcher.

It took Bala time to find an equaliser, with Haverfordwest protecting their lead to half-time, however in the second half the floodgates opened, George Newell getting the equaliser before Nathan Peate and two from Adam Roscrow making it a convincing win for the visitors.

The result is Haverfordwest’s third loss on the spin in the league leaving them in lowly ninth after eleven games.

Manager Tony Pennock openly questioned his players after last week’s defeat to Aberystwyth saying they had to look at themselves as County’s poor form continues.

After the Aberystwyth game Pennock said: “We all have to look at ourselves.

“I am up for the battle, I just hope there are a group of players who want to join me.”

Scotcher opened the scoring with a fantastic freekick, curling the ball round the wall from 30 yards.

But the ecstasy quickly turned to agony for County supporters when Jack Wilson was shown a straight red with ten minutes played, after showing studs in his follow-through on Kieran Smith.

Haverfordwest kept Bala at bay the whole of the second half but, with ten men, and in terrible conditions, it was inevitable Bala would find a breakthrough, and that came with the simplest of tap-ins for George Newell.

Nathan Peate headed Bala ahead from a corner on 55' before Adam Roscrow dealt Haverfordwest a double blow in quick succession.

On the hour mark Roscrow scored with a good finish from 25 yards that went low into the net, then, ten minutes later, the tricky striker got in front of Ricky Watts at a corner to make it 4-1 to the away side.

Things don’t get any easier for the Bluebirds with The New Saints visiting the Ogi Bridge Meadow stadium on October 29.

