A stained glass memorial window which has been displayed at Pembroke Dock library for the past 27 years has been given a fitting new home at the Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, formerly known as the Royal Dockyard Chapel or Garrison Chapel.

The window is a faithful replica of the Royal Air Force Pembroke Dock Memorial Window, which was unveiled and dedicated in November 1945 - just weeks after the end of the Second World War - in the former Royal Dockyard Chapel. At the time, the chapel was the RAF Pembroke Dock Station Church.

The original window’s simple dedication remembers the sacrifices made by servicemen from many nations who served at the flying boat station at RAF Pembroke Dock during the war.

It reads: ‘In proud and grateful memory of the officers and men who gave their lives whilst serving on this station in the cause of freedom, 1939-1945’.

After RAF Pembroke Dock closed, the original memorial window was moved to RAF Mountbatten, Plymouth, and it is now on display at the RAF Museum in London.

In 1995, a replica memorial window was unveiled and dedicated at the fifth Pembroke Dock Flying Boat Reunion, funded by donations from organisations, individuals, and squadron and military groups across the world, many of whom had direct or family connections with Pembroke Dock and its famous flying boat station.

The intention was for the replica memorial window to be displayed in a town museum but as this did not exist in 1995, efforts were made to find a location where the window would be on public view until it could be placed in a local museum, and Pembroke Dock library proved ideal.

Ownership has over the years devolved to the Pembroke Dock Heritage Trust which today runs the town’s well established Heritage Centre, where the replica memorial window is now located.

John Evans, Patron of the Heritage Trust and one of the original team which commissioned the replica window, said its new home fulfils the wishes of so many people who contributed to its funding.

“We shall ever be grateful to Pembroke Dock library and Pembrokeshire County Council for taking such wonderful care of our window over so many years,” he said.

“We know it is looked upon as a big loss for the library and thanks to their custodianship, we now have the opportunity to display it in the town museum.”

Cllr Rhys Sinnett, Cabinet Member for Community Services, said it had been a privilege to host the replica window at Pembroke Dock library and thanked the staff for taking care of it over the years.

“We’re delighted that the window has a wonderful and very fitting new home,” he said. “It was an honour to display it in our library and we hope that many people will enjoy viewing it in its new location.”