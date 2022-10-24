NARBERTH went through the gears in the second half of their Championship match against Cardiff Met to beat their opponents 10-30.

The Otters were only up 9-7 at half-time at the Cyncoed Campus, but a rampant second half display saw Narb's first team cruise to victory.

Report by Rob Lewis

Narberth headed to the capital on Saturday to face a strong and fit Cardiff Met side who are always very difficult to beat on their home patch.

The Otters were first to get points on the board when full-back Nick Gale kicked an early penalty (0-3).

During the first quarter of the match there was little between the teams.

The ball was spread wide when opportunities became available but solid defence by both sides cancelled each other out.

Then a penalty to the Mets saw their scrum half take a quick tap and break downfield.

He chipped the ball ahead and a favourable bounce saw the ball collected by their rampant prop who drove over the line close to the posts. The fly-half converted to nudge the home team ahead by 7 points to 3.

Narberth narrowed the gap when a penalty awarded at a scrum was kicked by Gale (7-6).

Cardiff Met continued to attack the visitors at every opportunity, but solid defence in midfield and aggressive counter-rucking by the Otters’ forwards kept them at bay.

Narberth were awarded a further penalty and up stepped Gale to once again slot the ball between the uprights and take Narberth into the lead at half-time by the slimmest of margins 7-9.

Second-half

The second half started in similar vein with little difference between the sides but as the game wore on it was the Otters who were able to exert more pressure and take the chances they created.

From a high kick downfield Narberth quickly regained possession and the ball was spread wide to wing Ashley Sutton who raced in at the corner to score an excellent try. Gale converted (7-16).

Cardiff Met piled on the pressure and were awarded a penalty for off side at a ruck which their fly half successfully kicked (10-16).

Almost immediately from the kick off Narberth regained the ball and drove downfield.

After a series of rucks close to the try line Dafydd Roti managed to force his way over for a well deserved try. Gale converted (10-23).

Cardiff Met refused to give up and were camped on the Narberth try line for some time but excellent defence from the entire Otters team and an eventual turn over by No.8 Caine Rees-Jones saw the Otters awarded a penalty and relieve the pressure.

Narberth had the final say in the match when the ball was once again moved wide to Sutton on the wing who beat his opposite number and then passed inside to the supporting George MacDonald who dived over the line near the posts.

Needless to say Gale converted to leave the final score 10-30 in favour of the Otters and with another excellent away win under their belts.

Did you know Western Telegraph has a TikTok page? Find us, here.