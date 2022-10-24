Where can you see fireworks in Pembrokeshire this year? What time do they start and how much do they cost?

Check out the Western Telegraph’s round up to see the best the county has to offer.

If you have an fireworks event you would like to publicise, add it to the comments below and we will transfer it to the main article.

Solva fireworks

Lower Solva Carpark, Saturday November 5.

6pm bonfire lit

6.30pm guy competition with cash prizes

7pm fireworks

There is no entry charge but a suggested donation of £10 per family

Hot food is available

The date is weather dependant and confirmation as t whether the event is going ahead will be announced on Solva Community Council Facebook page 3pm Friday, November 3.

Milford Haven

Milford Haven Waterfront 5pm Saturday November 5

Free entry fireworks display, live music, fun fair, street food and much more in this event organised by Milford Haven Round Table.

Scleddau

At Yet y Gors Fishery, 6.45pm on Saturday, November 5.

There will be a free bus- from Trecwn depot at 6.15pm and the Gate In Scleddau 6.25pm.

Gate Inn customers have raised money for the event which has been organised by Scleddau Community Council.

Letterston

Letterston sports field Saturday, November 5 at 7.30pm

Refreshments are available and donations welcome at this event organised by Letterston Community Council.

In case of inclement weather, the display will take place on November 6

Tenby

Friday, November 4

Organised by Tenby Rotary Club in association with Tenby United RFC

Tenby Rugby Ground , Heywood Lane.

Gates open 5.30pm The bonfire will be lit at 7pm Fireworks start at 9pm

Adults £5, children £3. pay by card at the gate.

Whitland

Saturday, November 5 Parc Dr Owen, Whitland

The gates open at 5pm and the display will begin at 7.30pm

There will be fun for all with fair rides, food stalls and a bar, with entertainment provided by Jukebox Tonic at this event organised by Narberth and Whitland Round Table.

There will be free Park and Ride services from Whitland mart ground and Whitland rugby pitch.

The display has been put together by Bright Sparks Fireworks, current musical display champions of Great Britain.

Tickets cost £5 adults and children and an optional £1 donation for younger children. All money raised goes back to the community.

For more information and to book your ticket, see whitlandfireworks.co.uk

Llys y Fran reservoir

Organised with LLys y Fran YFC

Saturday, November 5

10am – Visitor Centre Opens

11am – 1pm – A free drop-in Circus Workshop Session in the VC Function room and a Lantern Making Workshop in the VC Meeting Room which will be a charged for activity.

2pm – 4pm – A free drop-in Circus Workshop Session in the VC Function room and a Lantern Making Workshop in the VC Meeting Room which will be a charged for activity.

5:30pm – Fire Spinners meet and greet outside the visitor centre followed by a fire/lantern precession to the Fire Show stage.

6:30pm – Fire Show that leads on to the fireworks display 7:30pm – Fireworks Display.