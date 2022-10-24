The Flanders connection will be the subject under discussion at next month's meeting of the Pembroke and Monkton Local History Society when Liz Rawlings will follow the 'rags to riches' account of the De La Roche family.
The earliest record of the De La Roche family is the birth of Godbertus Flandrensis (Godbert the Fleming) who was born in Pembroke Castle in 1085.
It is the story of how the research into this family and their Llangwm connections helped to save the medieval church of St Jerome's.
Pembroke & Monkton Local History Society’s Programme of Talks continues on Saturday November 5th 10am – 12pm in Pembroke Town Hall when Liz Rawlings will give her talk ‘The Flanders Connection’.
Liz Rawlings, who is a member of the enterprising Llangwm History Society, will take her audience on a visual tour of the project, which has attracted members of the family from all over the world.
The talk takes place on Saturday, November 5 between 10am and 12 pm and doors will be open from 10am.
Coffee will be served during the first hour and there will be an opportunity to visit the museum and council chamber. The talk will take place in the George Lewis Room at 11am.
Everyone is welcome to attend and entry is free.
