The Flanders connection will be the subject under discussion at next month's meeting of the Pembroke and Monkton Local History Society when Liz Rawlings will follow the 'rags to riches' account of the De La Roche family.

The earliest record of the De La Roche family is the birth of Godbertus Flandrensis (Godbert the Fleming) who was born in Pembroke Castle in 1085.