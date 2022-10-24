Pembrokeshire County Hall will be lighting purple as the county shares its support for people suffering with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome (PoTS).

The debilitating condition can affect people of any age, but often first presents itself in teens and young adults.

It is a disorder of the autonomic nervous system and can subsequently affect many body systems.

Symptoms include tachycardia, dizziness, breathlessness, chest pain, fainting, exercise intolerance, gastrointestinal issues and severe fatigue.

“Raising awareness of PoTS is even more important now than ever, as we are becoming aware of an increasing number of reports of people who are developing it as well as other types of autonomic dysfunction after contracting Covid-19,” said PoTS volunteer, Grace.

“We’re currently doing everything we can to support GPs and hospital specialists, and have also worked along with NICE to update their guidance.”

The Pembrokeshire County Hall will be purpled up on Tuesday, October 25.