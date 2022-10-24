Pembrokeshire Coast Path walkers can put their boots up and relax following the announcement that a staggering 3,452 miles have been walked along the Wales Coast Path this summer.

To put this in perspective, this is the equivalent of walking the entire path (870 miles) four times over or of walking from Wales to the FA World Cup’s host city, Qatar.

The Big 870 Challenge encouraged the people of Wales and beyond to collectively walk the length of the path during the summer months, and this included everyone from leisurely strollers, hikers, cyclists, wheelchair users and community groups.

Also strutting forward were the Swansea Bay Sausage Strollers which saw 50 Dachshunds and their owners join together for a trek across Swansea Bay. The group was established in 2015, and raises money through its walking for the charity, Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD.

Some familiar faces joined in the challenge, too, including the likes of BBC Wales and Radio Cymru presenters, Sian Lloyd and Shân Cothi.

Sioned Humphreys, Marketing Officer for the Wales Coast Path, said: “We’re thrilled to have had so many miles pledged to our challenge this summer — almost 4-times our target! And it’s been even better to have seen so many people who wouldn’t usually venture out along the Path, enjoying it during our special anniversary year.

“It might also be a sign of good luck ahead of the World Cup that the number of miles pledged is the equivalent of walking from Wales to Qatar!”

To find out more about the Wales Coast Path's 10th anniversary celebrations, please visit the Wales Coast Path website