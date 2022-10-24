The heights of October golf saw 27 members of the Kilgetty Golf Society travel to Kington in Herefordshire renowned for its association with Mike Oldfield of Tubular Bells fame, and also of its golf club is the highest in England, writes Steve Jones.

It provides a great test of golf and wonderful views of the Welsh countryside and Herefordshire, however the KGS committee have now retired after 12 years in post, and the 20-year-old society’s future is unclear.

Both days provided much sunshine, albeit the wind picked on the second day to make the challenge even harder but never impossible.

The first day saw Barry Neale (Tenby) win with 37 points, and he was in the winning team with John Richards (Tenby) and Steve Jones (Trefloyne).

The next morning up the hill we went again to recommence battle on top of the world, or so it seemed.

Not many improved on their first day score despite the Tour Champion prize being the target.

The day’s winner was John Viner (Newport) who with 35 points also captured the Tour Champion prize albeit he only beat Alan Sayers (Tenby) by a hairsbreadth.

He was also in the winning team with Jeff Morgan (Dawn to Dusk) and Steve Baxter (unattached).

Commiserations to non-prize winners, however everyone managed to leave the venue with a raffle prize.

Wayne Connett (Trefloyne) coming out of the hat first for the major prize of a TV.

Thanks go to the staff at both the Burton Hotel and the Kington Golf Club for helping to make this event such a special one.

