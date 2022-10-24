A limited-edition Gender Equality badge has been launched by Girlguiding Cymru, in partnership with Chwarae Teg, the charity whose work leads the drive towards a gender equal Wales.

Chwarae Teg is celebrating its 30th year, and by joining forces, the organisations want to break gender stereotypes, challenge the status quo and encourage girls to become change makers through this exciting partnership.

The Challenge badge was launched at the Girlguiding Cymru AGM in Newtown on Saturday October 22 and run for two terms until March 8, 2023 - International Women’s Day.

To earn the badge, Guides in West Wales, who are aged 10-14 years old, and Rangers, who are aged 14-18 years old, will receive a pack that sets out challenges to complete.

Whilst taking part, the girls will learn about Chwarae Teg and their main focuses as a charity: women in the economy, the representation of women and women at risk.

This will be done with fun and educational challenges, such as learning about the Suffragettes and designing them a lunch for a demonstration march, writing a letter to their local MP about changes they would like to see happen and doing a good deed in the community.

Athina Summerbell who is an Engagement Partner at Chwarae Teg as well as a Girlguiding Leader in Pontyates, said: “I am delighted to be able to link up my work at Chwarae Teg with my passion for Girlguiding.

"By working together, we will be educating and inspiring these young women from across West Wales to learn and talk about the inequalities that many women face today."

Alice Cleave, Assistant Chief Commissioner, Girlguiding Cymru, said: “The partnership between Chwarae Teg and Girlguiding Cymru is an exciting collaboration that will inform girls about women’s rights and issues in the past and present.

"Girlguiding Cymru is passionate about providing new challenges and life skills to girls and young women in Wales.

“Our challenge badge allows our members to broaden their horizons and become active citizens in their communities and beyond.

"I am really excited that we are able to offer this opportunity to our young members and to see them become Gender Equality Champions!”

All units who wish to take part can download the challenge pack from Girlguiding Cymru’s website and must register their unit via a forms form to state how many badges they will need.