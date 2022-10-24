MERLINS Bridge are keeping pace with Goodwick in the Pembrokeshire League Division 1 after brushing aside Neyland 3-1.

Dai Davies opened the scoring for the Wizards before Sean Hannon equalised for Neyland.

Alfie Sotter and Ben Davies got the decisive goals to give Merlins Bridge victory and keep them level on points with Goodwick at the top of the league – 15 a piece, however Goodwick have a game in hand.

Rhys Jones and Rhys Dalling made no mistake for the Phoenix Lads who keep up their 100 per cent start to the campaign.

Champions Hakin had a decisive win over what they described as a difficult away fixture to Clarby Road.

But the Vikings made light work of it, Jack Britton bagging two goals with Shane Walsh and substitute Ben Aldred adding further goals.

In the other games Carew and Monkton played out a 3-2 thriller which included an injury-time winner.

The visitors opened the scoring before Carew equalised, then took a 2-1 lead only for Monkton to hit back. However Jordan Richards bagged an injury-time winner.

Division 1: Carew 3-2 Monkton Swifts; Clarbeston Road 0-4 Hakin United; Kilgetty 0-2 Goodwick United; Neyland 1-3 Merlins Bridge; St Ishmaels 0-2 Fishguard Sports

Division 2: Hakin United II 3-2 Broad Haven; Johnston 1-3 Monkton Swifts II; Merlins Bridge II 4-5 Carew II; Narberth 0-7 Herbrandston; Pennar Robins II 2-4 Solva

