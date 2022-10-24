A MAN has been reported missing from Haverfordwest.

Police are reporting that Timothy has been missing since midday today and he might be travelling to Pembroke Dock or Fishguard.

A statement by Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Have you seen Timothy? He is missing from Haverfordwest.

"Timothy has an Irish accent, and he’s described as being around 5ft 8ins tall, with short, brown hair.

"He was last seen at midday today on October 24, wearing a dark blue jumper, jeans and brown shoes."

"He might be travelling to either Pembroke Dock or Fishguard.

Timothy is said to have been missing since midday today (Image: Western Telegraph)

"Have you seen him, or do you have info that might help us find him?

"Please, let us know at https://orlo.uk/s8uPa or 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or calling 101."