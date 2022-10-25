Neyland has been chosen as the site for a major retail development proposal spearheaded by leading forecourt company Ascona.

The proposals were unveiled earlier this week for the WP Lewis garage site which is on the A477 Havenbridge Road, just past Crossways Garage.

The development will comprise:

A restaurant with drive-through facilities;

A drive-through coffee pod;

A soft play gym;

Twelve EV charging bays;

A car valeting centre comprising two car wasahes, three jet wash bays and four air, water and vacuum bays and

An outdoor play area. A bird's eye view of the proposed site (Image: Ascona Group)

There will also be 82 standard parking bays, seven parent and child bays and six disabled bays.

A pre-planning consultation is currently underway where the public is invited view the full details along with planning and schematic drawings and supporting documents.

Comments can then be submitted via a contact email address and the pre-planning consultation will continue until November 22.

But early indications suggest that the proposals are being welcomed by the nearby towns of Neyland and Pembroke Dock.

“What is being suggested will most definitely meet the needs of the local community as well as create new jobs and maximise the space which is available on site,” commented one Pembroke Dock resident after viewing the proposals.

Another commented: “This is a wonderful forward-thinking company doing their best to give anyone who wishes to have an input with any tweaks and suggestions for this development.

"This is great foresight in identifying potential on the existing site and I wish them every success on the project.”

The Ascona Group, which has offices in Pembroke Dock, is ranked as one of the UK’s fastest growing forecourt operators.

It currently has a network portfolio of 59 sites across the UK which serve an estimated 170,000 customers a week and Ascona is currently ranked seventh in the top 50 independents in the UK.

The Neyland proposals were unveiled earlier this week and can be viewed on https://sites.google.com/cad-ltd.co.uk/havenbridge/

Meanwhile the development marks the end of an era for the WP Lewis garage which has been in Neyland for the past 27 years.

It is the sister company of the W P Lewis and Son Vauxhall dealership based in Pembroke Dock which commenced operations in November 1950.

The Neyland site was initially purchased by the Lewis family in 1995 and run as a highly successful Nissan franchise for many years. It currently operated a used Vauxhall, Nissan and Ford salesroom.