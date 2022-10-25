The National Park is being asked to spend more than a penny by the local authority to support public toilets – with increasing car parking charges suggested.
Members of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority are being asked to consider a request from Pembrokeshire County Council for “funding to support the management of public conveniences” this week.
A report to the meeting on Wednesday (October 26) states a letter from chief executive Will Bramble asked for a contribution for the management of toilets near National Park run car parks by increasing charges and ring fencing the additional income.
Following this, discussions have been held with the local authority and the amount requested has risen to £205,582 “with the inclusion of five additional toilets which are within non-charging car parks,” as well as 13 others.
The report adds that to meet the request, car parking charges would need to be increased by 41 per cent – up to £1.50 an hour to a maximum of £7.50 a day – and if increased the earliest date for implementation would be March 2023.
“Members are asked whether they will agree, in principle, to the Authority increasing its car parking charges and ring fencing the amount raised to fund public conveniences managed by Pembrokeshire County Council,” the report adds.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel